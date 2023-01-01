1 Guinean franc to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

Convert GNF to TTD at the real exchange rate

1 gnf
0.00 ttd

1.00000 GNF = 0.00079 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:30 UTC
GNF to TTD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 TTD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 GNF0.00079 TTD
5 GNF0.00395 TTD
10 GNF0.00791 TTD
20 GNF0.01581 TTD
50 GNF0.03953 TTD
100 GNF0.07905 TTD
250 GNF0.19763 TTD
500 GNF0.39525 TTD
1000 GNF0.79051 TTD
2000 GNF1.58102 TTD
5000 GNF3.95254 TTD
10000 GNF7.90508 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Guinean Franc
1 TTD1265.01000 GNF
5 TTD6325.05000 GNF
10 TTD12650.10000 GNF
20 TTD25300.20000 GNF
50 TTD63250.50000 GNF
100 TTD126501.00000 GNF
250 TTD316252.50000 GNF
500 TTD632505.00000 GNF
1000 TTD1265010.00000 GNF
2000 TTD2530020.00000 GNF
5000 TTD6325050.00000 GNF
10000 TTD12650100.00000 GNF