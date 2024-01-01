Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Lesotho lotis today

Convert TTD to LSL at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
2,709.99 lsl

TT$1.000 TTD = L2.710 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:12
We can't send money between these currencies

TTD to LSL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TTD to LSLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.73242.8111
Low2.64992.6470
Average2.69262.7084
Change0.71%-1.07%
1 TTD to LSL stats

The performance of TTD to LSL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.7324 and a 30 day low of 2.6499. This means the 30 day average was 2.6926. The change for TTD to LSL was 0.71.

The performance of TTD to LSL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8111 and a 90 day low of 2.6470. This means the 90 day average was 2.7084. The change for TTD to LSL was -1.07.

Top currencies

 USDCADINRGBPZARAUDEURSGD
1 USD11.38883.7540.78218.3141.540.9171.326
1 CAD0.72160.3220.56313.191.1090.660.955
1 INR0.0120.01710.0090.2190.0180.0110.016
1 GBP1.2781.775107.055123.4091.9691.1721.695

How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Lesotho Loti
1 TTD2.70999 LSL
5 TTD13.54995 LSL
10 TTD27.09990 LSL
20 TTD54.19980 LSL
50 TTD135.49950 LSL
100 TTD270.99900 LSL
250 TTD677.49750 LSL
500 TTD1,354.99500 LSL
1000 TTD2,709.99000 LSL
2000 TTD5,419.98000 LSL
5000 TTD13,549.95000 LSL
10000 TTD27,099.90000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 LSL0.36901 TTD
5 LSL1.84503 TTD
10 LSL3.69005 TTD
20 LSL7.38010 TTD
50 LSL18.45025 TTD
100 LSL36.90050 TTD
250 LSL92.25125 TTD
500 LSL184.50250 TTD
1000 LSL369.00500 TTD
2000 LSL738.01000 TTD
5000 LSL1,845.02500 TTD
10000 LSL3,690.05000 TTD