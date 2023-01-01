20 Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Lesotho lotis

Convert TTD to LSL at the real exchange rate

20 ttd
56.93 lsl

1.00000 TTD = 2.84636 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:33 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TTD to LSL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TTD → 0 LSL
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.0523587.58391.444771.655550.9624518.9086
1GBP1.1552711.21575101.1831.66911.912611.1118921.8446
1USD0.950250.822538183.2271.37291.573190.914617.968
1INR0.01141760.009883060.012015310.01649580.01890240.01098920.215891

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Trinidad and Tobago dollars

TTD to USD

TTD to CAD

TTD to INR

TTD to GBP

TTD to ZAR

TTD to AUD

TTD to EUR

TTD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Lesotho Loti
1 TTD2.84636 LSL
5 TTD14.23180 LSL
10 TTD28.46360 LSL
20 TTD56.92720 LSL
50 TTD142.31800 LSL
100 TTD284.63600 LSL
250 TTD711.59000 LSL
500 TTD1423.18000 LSL
1000 TTD2846.36000 LSL
2000 TTD5692.72000 LSL
5000 TTD14231.80000 LSL
10000 TTD28463.60000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 LSL0.35133 TTD
5 LSL1.75663 TTD
10 LSL3.51326 TTD
20 LSL7.02652 TTD
50 LSL17.56630 TTD
100 LSL35.13260 TTD
250 LSL87.83150 TTD
500 LSL175.66300 TTD
1000 LSL351.32600 TTD
2000 LSL702.65200 TTD
5000 LSL1756.63000 TTD
10000 LSL3513.26000 TTD