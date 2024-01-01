Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Bulgarian levs today
Convert TTD to BGN at the real exchange rate
|1 TTD to BGN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.2685
|0.2699
|Low
|0.2647
|0.2647
|Average
|0.2661
|0.2672
|Change
|-0.74%
|-1.48%
1 TTD to BGN stats
The performance of TTD to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2685 and a 30 day low of 0.2647. This means the 30 day average was 0.2661. The change for TTD to BGN was -0.74.
The performance of TTD to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2699 and a 90 day low of 0.2647. This means the 90 day average was 0.2672. The change for TTD to BGN was -1.48.
|Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
|1 BGN
|3.77044 TTD
|5 BGN
|18.85220 TTD
|10 BGN
|37.70440 TTD
|20 BGN
|75.40880 TTD
|50 BGN
|188.52200 TTD
|100 BGN
|377.04400 TTD
|250 BGN
|942.61000 TTD
|500 BGN
|1,885.22000 TTD
|1000 BGN
|3,770.44000 TTD
|2000 BGN
|7,540.88000 TTD
|5000 BGN
|18,852.20000 TTD
|10000 BGN
|37,704.40000 TTD