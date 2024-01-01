1 thousand Bulgarian levs to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

Convert BGN to TTD at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = TT$3.654 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:30
BGN to TTD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TTD
1 BGN to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.77033.8765
Low3.63783.6378
Average3.71953.7911
Change-2.87%-5.18%
1 BGN to TTD stats

The performance of BGN to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.7703 and a 30 day low of 3.6378. This means the 30 day average was 3.7195. The change for BGN to TTD was -2.87.

The performance of BGN to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.8765 and a 90 day low of 3.6378. This means the 90 day average was 3.7911. The change for BGN to TTD was -5.18.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 BGN3.65422 TTD
5 BGN18.27110 TTD
10 BGN36.54220 TTD
20 BGN73.08440 TTD
50 BGN182.71100 TTD
100 BGN365.42200 TTD
250 BGN913.55500 TTD
500 BGN1,827.11000 TTD
1000 BGN3,654.22000 TTD
2000 BGN7,308.44000 TTD
5000 BGN18,271.10000 TTD
10000 BGN36,542.20000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 TTD0.27366 BGN
5 TTD1.36828 BGN
10 TTD2.73656 BGN
20 TTD5.47312 BGN
50 TTD13.68280 BGN
100 TTD27.36560 BGN
250 TTD68.41400 BGN
500 TTD136.82800 BGN
1000 TTD273.65600 BGN
2000 TTD547.31200 BGN
5000 TTD1,368.28000 BGN
10000 TTD2,736.56000 BGN