Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today
Convert TTD to BAM at the real exchange rate
|1 TTD to BAM
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.2685
|0.2699
|Low
|0.2646
|0.2646
|Average
|0.2661
|0.2672
|Change
|-0.73%
|-1.49%
1 TTD to BAM stats
The performance of TTD to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2685 and a 30 day low of 0.2646. This means the 30 day average was 0.2661. The change for TTD to BAM was -0.73.
The performance of TTD to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2699 and a 90 day low of 0.2646. This means the 90 day average was 0.2672. The change for TTD to BAM was -1.49.
|Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 TTD
|0.26524 BAM
|5 TTD
|1.32618 BAM
|10 TTD
|2.65236 BAM
|20 TTD
|5.30472 BAM
|50 TTD
|13.26180 BAM
|100 TTD
|26.52360 BAM
|250 TTD
|66.30900 BAM
|500 TTD
|132.61800 BAM
|1000 TTD
|265.23600 BAM
|2000 TTD
|530.47200 BAM
|5000 TTD
|1,326.18000 BAM
|10000 TTD
|2,652.36000 BAM
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
|1 BAM
|3.77023 TTD
|5 BAM
|18.85115 TTD
|10 BAM
|37.70230 TTD
|20 BAM
|75.40460 TTD
|50 BAM
|188.51150 TTD
|100 BAM
|377.02300 TTD
|250 BAM
|942.55750 TTD
|500 BAM
|1,885.11500 TTD
|1000 BAM
|3,770.23000 TTD
|2000 BAM
|7,540.46000 TTD
|5000 BAM
|18,851.15000 TTD
|10000 BAM
|37,702.30000 TTD