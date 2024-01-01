Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert TTD to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
562.76 ils

TT$1.000 TTD = ₪0.5628 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:08
TTD to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TTD to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.56350.5635
Low0.53080.5308
Average0.54390.5472
Change3.16%2.78%
1 TTD to ILS stats

The performance of TTD to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5635 and a 30 day low of 0.5308. This means the 30 day average was 0.5439. The change for TTD to ILS was 3.16.

The performance of TTD to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5635 and a 90 day low of 0.5308. This means the 90 day average was 0.5472. The change for TTD to ILS was 2.78.

Top currencies

 USDCADINRGBPZARAUDEURSGD
1 USD11.38983.7320.78218.331.540.9171.327
1 CAD0.72160.3040.56413.2011.1090.660.955
1 INR0.0120.01710.0090.2190.0180.0110.016
1 GBP1.2781.775107.014123.4271.9691.1721.696

Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 TTD0.56276 ILS
5 TTD2.81380 ILS
10 TTD5.62759 ILS
20 TTD11.25518 ILS
50 TTD28.13795 ILS
100 TTD56.27590 ILS
250 TTD140.68975 ILS
500 TTD281.37950 ILS
1000 TTD562.75900 ILS
2000 TTD1,125.51800 ILS
5000 TTD2,813.79500 ILS
10000 TTD5,627.59000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 ILS1.77696 TTD
5 ILS8.88480 TTD
10 ILS17.76960 TTD
20 ILS35.53920 TTD
50 ILS88.84800 TTD
100 ILS177.69600 TTD
250 ILS444.24000 TTD
500 ILS888.48000 TTD
1000 ILS1,776.96000 TTD
2000 ILS3,553.92000 TTD
5000 ILS8,884.80000 TTD
10000 ILS17,769.60000 TTD