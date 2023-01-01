1 Trinidad and Tobago dollar to Israeli new sheqels

Convert TTD to ILS at the real exchange rate

1 ttd
0.57 ils

1.00000 TTD = 0.56810 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:6 UTC
TTD to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TTD → 0 ILS
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86591.052287.60091.445621.657790.962918.9076
1GBP1.1548711.2151101.1631.669431.914451.1120221.8349
1USD0.95040.822978183.2551.37391.575550.915117.9696
1INR0.01141540.009885020.012011310.01650230.01892440.01099150.215838

Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 TTD0.56810 ILS
5 TTD2.84048 ILS
10 TTD5.68096 ILS
20 TTD11.36192 ILS
50 TTD28.40480 ILS
100 TTD56.80960 ILS
250 TTD142.02400 ILS
500 TTD284.04800 ILS
1000 TTD568.09600 ILS
2000 TTD1136.19200 ILS
5000 TTD2840.48000 ILS
10000 TTD5680.96000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 ILS1.76027 TTD
5 ILS8.80135 TTD
10 ILS17.60270 TTD
20 ILS35.20540 TTD
50 ILS88.01350 TTD
100 ILS176.02700 TTD
250 ILS440.06750 TTD
500 ILS880.13500 TTD
1000 ILS1760.27000 TTD
2000 ILS3520.54000 TTD
5000 ILS8801.35000 TTD
10000 ILS17602.70000 TTD