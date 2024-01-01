1 Israeli new sheqel to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

Convert ILS to TTD at the real exchange rate

1 ils
1.77 ttd

₪1.000 ILS = TT$1.775 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to TTD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.88391.8839
Low1.77471.7747
Average1.84211.8285
Change-1.83%-1.57%
1 ILS to TTD stats

The performance of ILS to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8839 and a 30 day low of 1.7747. This means the 30 day average was 1.8421. The change for ILS to TTD was -1.83.

The performance of ILS to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8839 and a 90 day low of 1.7747. This means the 90 day average was 1.8285. The change for ILS to TTD was -1.57.

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 ILS1.77465 TTD
5 ILS8.87325 TTD
10 ILS17.74650 TTD
20 ILS35.49300 TTD
50 ILS88.73250 TTD
100 ILS177.46500 TTD
250 ILS443.66250 TTD
500 ILS887.32500 TTD
1000 ILS1,774.65000 TTD
2000 ILS3,549.30000 TTD
5000 ILS8,873.25000 TTD
10000 ILS17,746.50000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 TTD0.56349 ILS
5 TTD2.81746 ILS
10 TTD5.63491 ILS
20 TTD11.26982 ILS
50 TTD28.17455 ILS
100 TTD56.34910 ILS
250 TTD140.87275 ILS
500 TTD281.74550 ILS
1000 TTD563.49100 ILS
2000 TTD1,126.98200 ILS
5000 TTD2,817.45500 ILS
10000 TTD5,634.91000 ILS