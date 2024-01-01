Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Gambian dalasis today

Convert TTD to GMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
10,119.90 gmd

TT$1.000 TTD = D10.12 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:07
TTD to GMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TTD to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.243310.2433
Low9.99809.9577
Average10.063910.0375
Change0.88%0.79%
1 TTD to GMD stats

The performance of TTD to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.2433 and a 30 day low of 9.9980. This means the 30 day average was 10.0639. The change for TTD to GMD was 0.88.

The performance of TTD to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.2433 and a 90 day low of 9.9577. This means the 90 day average was 10.0375. The change for TTD to GMD was 0.79.

Top currencies

 USDCADINRGBPZARAUDEURSGD
1 USD11.38983.7320.78218.3371.540.9171.327
1 CAD0.72160.3020.56313.2061.1090.660.955
1 INR0.0120.01710.0090.2190.0180.0110.016
1 GBP1.2781.775107.018123.4371.9681.1721.696

Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Gambian Dalasi
1 TTD10.11990 GMD
5 TTD50.59950 GMD
10 TTD101.19900 GMD
20 TTD202.39800 GMD
50 TTD505.99500 GMD
100 TTD1,011.99000 GMD
250 TTD2,529.97500 GMD
500 TTD5,059.95000 GMD
1000 TTD10,119.90000 GMD
2000 TTD20,239.80000 GMD
5000 TTD50,599.50000 GMD
10000 TTD101,199.00000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 GMD0.09881 TTD
5 GMD0.49407 TTD
10 GMD0.98815 TTD
20 GMD1.97630 TTD
50 GMD4.94075 TTD
100 GMD9.88149 TTD
250 GMD24.70373 TTD
500 GMD49.40745 TTD
1000 GMD98.81490 TTD
2000 GMD197.62980 TTD
5000 GMD494.07450 TTD
10000 GMD988.14900 TTD