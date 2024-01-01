Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Japanese yen today
Convert TTD to JPY at the real exchange rate
|1 TTD to JPY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|23.9215
|24.0172
|Low
|21.5923
|21.5923
|Average
|22.9889
|23.1798
|Change
|-9.30%
|-5.73%
|View full history
1 TTD to JPY stats
The performance of TTD to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 23.9215 and a 30 day low of 21.5923. This means the 30 day average was 22.9889. The change for TTD to JPY was -9.30.
The performance of TTD to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 24.0172 and a 90 day low of 21.5923. This means the 90 day average was 23.1798. The change for TTD to JPY was -5.73.
|Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Japanese Yen
|1 TTD
|21.59230 JPY
|5 TTD
|107.96150 JPY
|10 TTD
|215.92300 JPY
|20 TTD
|431.84600 JPY
|50 TTD
|1,079.61500 JPY
|100 TTD
|2,159.23000 JPY
|250 TTD
|5,398.07500 JPY
|500 TTD
|10,796.15000 JPY
|1000 TTD
|21,592.30000 JPY
|2000 TTD
|43,184.60000 JPY
|5000 TTD
|107,961.50000 JPY
|10000 TTD
|215,923.00000 JPY
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
|100 JPY
|4.63127 TTD
|1000 JPY
|46.31270 TTD
|1500 JPY
|69.46905 TTD
|2000 JPY
|92.62540 TTD
|3000 JPY
|138.93810 TTD
|5000 JPY
|231.56350 TTD
|5400 JPY
|250.08858 TTD
|10000 JPY
|463.12700 TTD
|15000 JPY
|694.69050 TTD
|20000 JPY
|926.25400 TTD
|25000 JPY
|1,157.81750 TTD
|30000 JPY
|1,389.38100 TTD