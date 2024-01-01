Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Guernsey pounds today

Convert TTD to GGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
115.78 ggp

TT$1.000 TTD = £0.1158 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:07
TTD to GGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TTD to GGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11630.1184
Low0.11360.1136
Average0.11480.1159
Change0.21%-2.19%
1 TTD to GGP stats

The performance of TTD to GGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1163 and a 30 day low of 0.1136. This means the 30 day average was 0.1148. The change for TTD to GGP was 0.21.

The performance of TTD to GGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1184 and a 90 day low of 0.1136. This means the 90 day average was 0.1159. The change for TTD to GGP was -2.19.

Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Guernsey pound
1 TTD0.11578 GGP
5 TTD0.57888 GGP
10 TTD1.15776 GGP
20 TTD2.31552 GGP
50 TTD5.78880 GGP
100 TTD11.57760 GGP
250 TTD28.94400 GGP
500 TTD57.88800 GGP
1000 TTD115.77600 GGP
2000 TTD231.55200 GGP
5000 TTD578.88000 GGP
10000 TTD1,157.76000 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 GGP8.63734 TTD
5 GGP43.18670 TTD
10 GGP86.37340 TTD
20 GGP172.74680 TTD
50 GGP431.86700 TTD
100 GGP863.73400 TTD
250 GGP2,159.33500 TTD
500 GGP4,318.67000 TTD
1000 GGP8,637.34000 TTD
2000 GGP17,274.68000 TTD
5000 GGP43,186.70000 TTD
10000 GGP86,373.40000 TTD