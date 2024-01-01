Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Brunei dollars today

Convert TTD to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
196.22 bnd

TT$1.000 TTD = B$0.1962 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:03
TTD to BND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TTD to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.20030.2011
Low0.19620.1962
Average0.19840.1992
Change-1.71%-2.13%
1 TTD to BND stats

The performance of TTD to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2003 and a 30 day low of 0.1962. This means the 30 day average was 0.1984. The change for TTD to BND was -1.71.

The performance of TTD to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2011 and a 90 day low of 0.1962. This means the 90 day average was 0.1992. The change for TTD to BND was -2.13.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Brunei Dollar
1 TTD0.19622 BND
5 TTD0.98111 BND
10 TTD1.96221 BND
20 TTD3.92442 BND
50 TTD9.81105 BND
100 TTD19.62210 BND
250 TTD49.05525 BND
500 TTD98.11050 BND
1000 TTD196.22100 BND
2000 TTD392.44200 BND
5000 TTD981.10500 BND
10000 TTD1,962.21000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 BND5.09630 TTD
5 BND25.48150 TTD
10 BND50.96300 TTD
20 BND101.92600 TTD
50 BND254.81500 TTD
100 BND509.63000 TTD
250 BND1,274.07500 TTD
500 BND2,548.15000 TTD
1000 BND5,096.30000 TTD
2000 BND10,192.60000 TTD
5000 BND25,481.50000 TTD
10000 BND50,963.00000 TTD