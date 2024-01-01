5 Brunei dollars to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

Convert BND to TTD at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = TT$5.048 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:58
BND to TTD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TTD
1 BND to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.14875.2993
Low5.01995.0199
Average5.09845.1692
Change-1.78%-2.17%
1 BND to TTD stats

The performance of BND to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.1487 and a 30 day low of 5.0199. This means the 30 day average was 5.0984. The change for BND to TTD was -1.78.

The performance of BND to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.2993 and a 90 day low of 5.0199. This means the 90 day average was 5.1692. The change for BND to TTD was -2.17.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 BND5.04779 TTD
5 BND25.23895 TTD
10 BND50.47790 TTD
20 BND100.95580 TTD
50 BND252.38950 TTD
100 BND504.77900 TTD
250 BND1,261.94750 TTD
500 BND2,523.89500 TTD
1000 BND5,047.79000 TTD
2000 BND10,095.58000 TTD
5000 BND25,238.95000 TTD
10000 BND50,477.90000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Brunei Dollar
1 TTD0.19811 BND
5 TTD0.99054 BND
10 TTD1.98107 BND
20 TTD3.96214 BND
50 TTD9.90535 BND
100 TTD19.81070 BND
250 TTD49.52675 BND
500 TTD99.05350 BND
1000 TTD198.10700 BND
2000 TTD396.21400 BND
5000 TTD990.53500 BND
10000 TTD1,981.07000 BND