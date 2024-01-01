Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Turkmenistani manats today
Convert TTD to TMT at the real exchange rate
|1 TTD to TMT
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.5195
|0.5202
|Low
|0.5160
|0.5153
|Average
|0.5174
|0.5171
|Change
|-0.06%
|-0.01%
|View full history
1 TTD to TMT stats
The performance of TTD to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5195 and a 30 day low of 0.5160. This means the 30 day average was 0.5174. The change for TTD to TMT was -0.06.
The performance of TTD to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5202 and a 90 day low of 0.5153. This means the 90 day average was 0.5171. The change for TTD to TMT was -0.01.
|Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Turkmenistani Manat
|1 TTD
|0.51791 TMT
|5 TTD
|2.58954 TMT
|10 TTD
|5.17909 TMT
|20 TTD
|10.35818 TMT
|50 TTD
|25.89545 TMT
|100 TTD
|51.79090 TMT
|250 TTD
|129.47725 TMT
|500 TTD
|258.95450 TMT
|1000 TTD
|517.90900 TMT
|2000 TTD
|1,035.81800 TMT
|5000 TTD
|2,589.54500 TMT
|10000 TTD
|5,179.09000 TMT
|Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
|1 TMT
|1.93084 TTD
|5 TMT
|9.65420 TTD
|10 TMT
|19.30840 TTD
|20 TMT
|38.61680 TTD
|50 TMT
|96.54200 TTD
|100 TMT
|193.08400 TTD
|250 TMT
|482.71000 TTD
|500 TMT
|965.42000 TTD
|1000 TMT
|1,930.84000 TTD
|2000 TMT
|3,861.68000 TTD
|5000 TMT
|9,654.20000 TTD
|10000 TMT
|19,308.40000 TTD