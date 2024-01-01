Trinidad and Tobago dollars to East Caribbean dollars today

Convert TTD to XCD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
399.53 xcd

TT$1.000 TTD = $0.3995 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:16
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TTD to XCD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TTD to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.40070.4013
Low0.39810.3975
Average0.39910.3989
Change-0.06%-0.01%
View full history

1 TTD to XCD stats

The performance of TTD to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4007 and a 30 day low of 0.3981. This means the 30 day average was 0.3991. The change for TTD to XCD was -0.06.

The performance of TTD to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4013 and a 90 day low of 0.3975. This means the 90 day average was 0.3989. The change for TTD to XCD was -0.01.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADINRGBPZARAUDEURSGD
1 USD11.38983.7610.78218.3221.5420.9161.326
1 CAD0.72160.3180.56313.1941.1110.660.955
1 INR0.0120.01710.0090.2190.0180.0110.016
1 GBP1.2791.775107.092123.4261.9721.1721.695

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Trinidad and Tobago dollar

TTD to USD

TTD to CAD

TTD to INR

TTD to GBP

TTD to ZAR

TTD to AUD

TTD to EUR

TTD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / East Caribbean Dollar
1 TTD0.39953 XCD
5 TTD1.99765 XCD
10 TTD3.99529 XCD
20 TTD7.99058 XCD
50 TTD19.97645 XCD
100 TTD39.95290 XCD
250 TTD99.88225 XCD
500 TTD199.76450 XCD
1000 TTD399.52900 XCD
2000 TTD799.05800 XCD
5000 TTD1,997.64500 XCD
10000 TTD3,995.29000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 XCD2.50294 TTD
5 XCD12.51470 TTD
10 XCD25.02940 TTD
20 XCD50.05880 TTD
50 XCD125.14700 TTD
100 XCD250.29400 TTD
250 XCD625.73500 TTD
500 XCD1,251.47000 TTD
1000 XCD2,502.94000 TTD
2000 XCD5,005.88000 TTD
5000 XCD12,514.70000 TTD
10000 XCD25,029.40000 TTD