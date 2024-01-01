Trinidad and Tobago dollars to New Zealand dollars today

Convert TTD to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
249.05 nzd

TT$1.000 TTD = $0.2491 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:12
TTD to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TTD to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.25230.2523
Low0.24100.2384
Average0.24600.2431
Change3.39%0.95%
View full history

1 TTD to NZD stats

The performance of TTD to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2523 and a 30 day low of 0.2410. This means the 30 day average was 0.2460. The change for TTD to NZD was 3.39.

The performance of TTD to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2523 and a 90 day low of 0.2384. This means the 90 day average was 0.2431. The change for TTD to NZD was 0.95.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 TTD0.24905 NZD
5 TTD1.24526 NZD
10 TTD2.49051 NZD
20 TTD4.98102 NZD
50 TTD12.45255 NZD
100 TTD24.90510 NZD
250 TTD62.26275 NZD
500 TTD124.52550 NZD
1000 TTD249.05100 NZD
2000 TTD498.10200 NZD
5000 TTD1,245.25500 NZD
10000 TTD2,490.51000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 NZD4.01524 TTD
5 NZD20.07620 TTD
10 NZD40.15240 TTD
20 NZD80.30480 TTD
50 NZD200.76200 TTD
100 NZD401.52400 TTD
250 NZD1,003.81000 TTD
500 NZD2,007.62000 TTD
1000 NZD4,015.24000 TTD
2000 NZD8,030.48000 TTD
5000 NZD20,076.20000 TTD
10000 NZD40,152.40000 TTD