1 thousand Trinidad and Tobago dollars to New Zealand dollars
Convert TTD to NZD at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to New Zealand dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Trinidad and Tobago dollars
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
|1 NZD
|4.02879 TTD
|5 NZD
|20.14395 TTD
|10 NZD
|40.28790 TTD
|20 NZD
|80.57580 TTD
|50 NZD
|201.43950 TTD
|100 NZD
|402.87900 TTD
|250 NZD
|1007.19750 TTD
|500 NZD
|2014.39500 TTD
|1000 NZD
|4028.79000 TTD
|2000 NZD
|8057.58000 TTD
|5000 NZD
|20143.95000 TTD
|10000 NZD
|40287.90000 TTD