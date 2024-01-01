Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Barbadian dollars today

Convert TTD to BBD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
295.95 bbd

TT$1.000 TTD = Bds$0.2959 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:03
TTD to BBD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TTD to BBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.29680.2973
Low0.29490.2945
Average0.29560.2955
Change-0.06%-0.01%
1 TTD to BBD stats

The performance of TTD to BBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2968 and a 30 day low of 0.2949. This means the 30 day average was 0.2956. The change for TTD to BBD was -0.06.

The performance of TTD to BBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2973 and a 90 day low of 0.2945. This means the 90 day average was 0.2955. The change for TTD to BBD was -0.01.

How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Barbadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to BBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Barbadian Dollar
1 TTD0.29595 BBD
5 TTD1.47974 BBD
10 TTD2.95948 BBD
20 TTD5.91896 BBD
50 TTD14.79740 BBD
100 TTD29.59480 BBD
250 TTD73.98700 BBD
500 TTD147.97400 BBD
1000 TTD295.94800 BBD
2000 TTD591.89600 BBD
5000 TTD1,479.74000 BBD
10000 TTD2,959.48000 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 BBD3.37898 TTD
5 BBD16.89490 TTD
10 BBD33.78980 TTD
20 BBD67.57960 TTD
50 BBD168.94900 TTD
100 BBD337.89800 TTD
250 BBD844.74500 TTD
500 BBD1,689.49000 TTD
1000 BBD3,378.98000 TTD
2000 BBD6,757.96000 TTD
5000 BBD16,894.90000 TTD
10000 BBD33,789.80000 TTD