Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Macanese patacas today

Convert TTD to MOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
1,189.61 mop

TT$1.000 TTD = MOP$1.190 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:11
TTD to MOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TTD to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.19431.1956
Low1.18591.1842
Average1.18901.1884
Change-0.16%-0.21%
1 TTD to MOP stats

The performance of TTD to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1943 and a 30 day low of 1.1859. This means the 30 day average was 1.1890. The change for TTD to MOP was -0.16.

The performance of TTD to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1956 and a 90 day low of 1.1842. This means the 90 day average was 1.1884. The change for TTD to MOP was -0.21.

Top currencies

 USDCADINRGBPZARAUDEURSGD
1 USD11.38883.7540.78218.3141.540.9171.326
1 CAD0.72160.3220.56313.191.1090.660.955
1 INR0.0120.01710.0090.2190.0180.0110.016
1 GBP1.2781.775107.055123.4091.9691.1721.695

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 TTD1.18961 MOP
5 TTD5.94805 MOP
10 TTD11.89610 MOP
20 TTD23.79220 MOP
50 TTD59.48050 MOP
100 TTD118.96100 MOP
250 TTD297.40250 MOP
500 TTD594.80500 MOP
1000 TTD1,189.61000 MOP
2000 TTD2,379.22000 MOP
5000 TTD5,948.05000 MOP
10000 TTD11,896.10000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 MOP0.84061 TTD
5 MOP4.20307 TTD
10 MOP8.40614 TTD
20 MOP16.81228 TTD
50 MOP42.03070 TTD
100 MOP84.06140 TTD
250 MOP210.15350 TTD
500 MOP420.30700 TTD
1000 MOP840.61400 TTD
2000 MOP1,681.22800 TTD
5000 MOP4,203.07000 TTD
10000 MOP8,406.14000 TTD