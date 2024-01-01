Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert TTD to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
1,154.96 hkd

TT$1.000 TTD = $1.155 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:07
TTD to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TTD to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.15951.1608
Low1.15141.1497
Average1.15431.1538
Change-0.16%-0.21%
1 TTD to HKD stats

The performance of TTD to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1595 and a 30 day low of 1.1514. This means the 30 day average was 1.1543. The change for TTD to HKD was -0.16.

The performance of TTD to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1608 and a 90 day low of 1.1497. This means the 90 day average was 1.1538. The change for TTD to HKD was -0.21.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 TTD1.15496 HKD
5 TTD5.77480 HKD
10 TTD11.54960 HKD
20 TTD23.09920 HKD
50 TTD57.74800 HKD
100 TTD115.49600 HKD
250 TTD288.74000 HKD
500 TTD577.48000 HKD
1000 TTD1,154.96000 HKD
2000 TTD2,309.92000 HKD
5000 TTD5,774.80000 HKD
10000 TTD11,549.60000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
100 HKD86.58320 TTD
200 HKD173.16640 TTD
300 HKD259.74960 TTD
500 HKD432.91600 TTD
1000 HKD865.83200 TTD
2000 HKD1,731.66400 TTD
2500 HKD2,164.58000 TTD
3000 HKD2,597.49600 TTD
4000 HKD3,463.32800 TTD
5000 HKD4,329.16000 TTD
10000 HKD8,658.32000 TTD
20000 HKD17,316.64000 TTD