Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert TTD to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
12,391.30 btn

TT$1.000 TTD = Nu.12.39 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:04
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TTD to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TTD to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.414612.4146
Low12.313412.2614
Average12.361512.3319
Change0.26%0.32%
View full history

1 TTD to BTN stats

The performance of TTD to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.4146 and a 30 day low of 12.3134. This means the 30 day average was 12.3615. The change for TTD to BTN was 0.26.

The performance of TTD to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.4146 and a 90 day low of 12.2614. This means the 90 day average was 12.3319. The change for TTD to BTN was 0.32.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADINRGBPZARAUDEURSGD
1 USD11.38883.7380.78218.3361.540.9171.326
1 CAD0.72160.310.56313.2061.1090.660.955
1 INR0.0120.01710.0090.2190.0180.0110.016
1 GBP1.2791.775107.063123.4441.9681.1721.696

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Trinidad and Tobago dollar

TTD to USD

TTD to CAD

TTD to INR

TTD to GBP

TTD to ZAR

TTD to AUD

TTD to EUR

TTD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 TTD12.39130 BTN
5 TTD61.95650 BTN
10 TTD123.91300 BTN
20 TTD247.82600 BTN
50 TTD619.56500 BTN
100 TTD1,239.13000 BTN
250 TTD3,097.82500 BTN
500 TTD6,195.65000 BTN
1000 TTD12,391.30000 BTN
2000 TTD24,782.60000 BTN
5000 TTD61,956.50000 BTN
10000 TTD123,913.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 BTN0.08070 TTD
5 BTN0.40351 TTD
10 BTN0.80702 TTD
20 BTN1.61403 TTD
50 BTN4.03508 TTD
100 BTN8.07016 TTD
250 BTN20.17540 TTD
500 BTN40.35080 TTD
1000 BTN80.70160 TTD
2000 BTN161.40320 TTD
5000 BTN403.50800 TTD
10000 BTN807.01600 TTD