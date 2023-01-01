Kyrgystani Som (KGS)
Currency name
Kyrgystani Som
Currency symbol
Лв
KGS exchange rates
|USD
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|EUR
|INR
|AED
|CHF
|From KGS
|0.01120
|0.00899
|0.01538
|0.01723
|0.01028
|0.93181
|0.04113
|0.00992
|To KGS
|89.29990
|111.22300
|65.01160
|58.02260
|97.29220
|1.07318
|24.31290
|100.82400
