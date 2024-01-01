Kyrgystani soms to Czech korunas today

Convert KGS to CZK at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = Kč0.2768 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:09
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KGS to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CZK
1 KGS to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.27690.2788
Low0.26630.2620
Average0.27180.2699
Change2.92%0.48%
View full history

1 KGS to CZK stats

The performance of KGS to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2769 and a 30 day low of 0.2663. This means the 30 day average was 0.2718. The change for KGS to CZK was 2.92.

The performance of KGS to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2788 and a 90 day low of 0.2620. This means the 90 day average was 0.2699. The change for KGS to CZK was 0.48.

Track market ratesView KGS to CZK chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7741.3841.5090.92884.083.6730.867
1 GBP1.29211.7891.9511.2108.6694.7471.121
1 CAD0.7220.55911.0910.67160.7452.6540.626
1 AUD0.6630.5130.91710.61555.7032.4330.574

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani som

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Czech Republic Koruna
1 KGS0.27684 CZK
5 KGS1.38419 CZK
10 KGS2.76837 CZK
20 KGS5.53674 CZK
50 KGS13.84185 CZK
100 KGS27.68370 CZK
250 KGS69.20925 CZK
500 KGS138.41850 CZK
1000 KGS276.83700 CZK
2000 KGS553.67400 CZK
5000 KGS1,384.18500 CZK
10000 KGS2,768.37000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Kyrgystani Som
1 CZK3.61223 KGS
5 CZK18.06115 KGS
10 CZK36.12230 KGS
20 CZK72.24460 KGS
50 CZK180.61150 KGS
100 CZK361.22300 KGS
250 CZK903.05750 KGS
500 CZK1,806.11500 KGS
1000 CZK3,612.23000 KGS
2000 CZK7,224.46000 KGS
5000 CZK18,061.15000 KGS
10000 CZK36,122.30000 KGS