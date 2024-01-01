Kyrgystani soms to Samoan talas today

Лв1.000 KGS = WS$0.03204 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:31
KGS to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

WST
1 KGS to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03230.0328
Low0.03160.0316
Average0.03190.0320
Change-0.28%0.59%
1 KGS to WST stats

The performance of KGS to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0323 and a 30 day low of 0.0316. This means the 30 day average was 0.0319. The change for KGS to WST was -0.28.

The performance of KGS to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0328 and a 90 day low of 0.0316. This means the 90 day average was 0.0320. The change for KGS to WST was 0.59.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Samoan Tala
1 KGS0.03204 WST
5 KGS0.16018 WST
10 KGS0.32037 WST
20 KGS0.64073 WST
50 KGS1.60184 WST
100 KGS3.20367 WST
250 KGS8.00918 WST
500 KGS16.01835 WST
1000 KGS32.03670 WST
2000 KGS64.07340 WST
5000 KGS160.18350 WST
10000 KGS320.36700 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Kyrgystani Som
1 WST31.21420 KGS
5 WST156.07100 KGS
10 WST312.14200 KGS
20 WST624.28400 KGS
50 WST1560.71000 KGS
100 WST3121.42000 KGS
250 WST7803.55000 KGS
500 WST15607.10000 KGS
1000 WST31214.20000 KGS
2000 WST62428.40000 KGS
5000 WST156071.00000 KGS
10000 WST312142.00000 KGS