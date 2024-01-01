10 Samoan talas to Kyrgystani soms

Convert WST to KGS at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = Лв31.24 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:05
WST to KGS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

KGS
1 WST to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High31.688031.6880
Low30.989030.4985
Average31.354831.2307
Change0.29%0.95%
1 WST to KGS stats

The performance of WST to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 31.6880 and a 30 day low of 30.9890. This means the 30 day average was 31.3548. The change for WST to KGS was 0.29.

The performance of WST to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 31.6880 and a 90 day low of 30.4985. This means the 90 day average was 31.2307. The change for WST to KGS was 0.95.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Kyrgystani Som
1 WST31.23530 KGS
5 WST156.17650 KGS
10 WST312.35300 KGS
20 WST624.70600 KGS
50 WST1,561.76500 KGS
100 WST3,123.53000 KGS
250 WST7,808.82500 KGS
500 WST15,617.65000 KGS
1000 WST31,235.30000 KGS
2000 WST62,470.60000 KGS
5000 WST156,176.50000 KGS
10000 WST312,353.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Samoan Tala
1 KGS0.03202 WST
5 KGS0.16008 WST
10 KGS0.32015 WST
20 KGS0.64030 WST
50 KGS1.60075 WST
100 KGS3.20150 WST
250 KGS8.00375 WST
500 KGS16.00750 WST
1000 KGS32.01500 WST
2000 KGS64.03000 WST
5000 KGS160.07500 WST
10000 KGS320.15000 WST