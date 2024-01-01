Kyrgystani soms to New Zealand dollars today

Convert KGS to NZD

Лв1.000 KGS = $0.01967 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:24
KGS to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid-market exchange rate

NZD
1 KGS to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01970.0202
Low0.01870.0187
Average0.01920.0193
Change3.66%-1.68%
1 KGS to NZD stats

The performance of KGS to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0197 and a 30 day low of 0.0187. This means the 30 day average was 0.0192. The change for KGS to NZD was 3.66.

The performance of KGS to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0202 and a 90 day low of 0.0187. This means the 90 day average was 0.0193. The change for KGS to NZD was -1.68.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / New Zealand Dollar
1 KGS0.01967 NZD
5 KGS0.09836 NZD
10 KGS0.19671 NZD
20 KGS0.39343 NZD
50 KGS0.98357 NZD
100 KGS1.96714 NZD
250 KGS4.91785 NZD
500 KGS9.83570 NZD
1000 KGS19.67140 NZD
2000 KGS39.34280 NZD
5000 KGS98.35700 NZD
10000 KGS196.71400 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Kyrgystani Som
1 NZD50.83530 KGS
5 NZD254.17650 KGS
10 NZD508.35300 KGS
20 NZD1,016.70600 KGS
50 NZD2,541.76500 KGS
100 NZD5,083.53000 KGS
250 NZD12,708.82500 KGS
500 NZD25,417.65000 KGS
1000 NZD50,835.30000 KGS
2000 NZD101,670.60000 KGS
5000 NZD254,176.50000 KGS
10000 NZD508,353.00000 KGS