1,000 kgs
18.40 nzd

1.000 KGS = 0.01840 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:30
1 USD10.7821.3491.5190.91683.1623.6730.887
1 GBP1.27911.7251.9421.171106.3224.6951.133
1 CAD0.7410.5811.1260.67961.6362.7220.657
1 AUD0.6590.5150.88810.60354.7622.4180.584

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / New Zealand Dollar
1 KGS0.01840 NZD
5 KGS0.09198 NZD
10 KGS0.18397 NZD
20 KGS0.36793 NZD
50 KGS0.91984 NZD
100 KGS1.83967 NZD
250 KGS4.59918 NZD
500 KGS9.19835 NZD
1000 KGS18.39670 NZD
2000 KGS36.79340 NZD
5000 KGS91.98350 NZD
10000 KGS183.96700 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Kyrgystani Som
1 NZD54.35760 KGS
5 NZD271.78800 KGS
10 NZD543.57600 KGS
20 NZD1,087.15200 KGS
50 NZD2,717.88000 KGS
100 NZD5,435.76000 KGS
250 NZD13,589.40000 KGS
500 NZD27,178.80000 KGS
1000 NZD54,357.60000 KGS
2000 NZD108,715.20000 KGS
5000 NZD271,788.00000 KGS
10000 NZD543,576.00000 KGS