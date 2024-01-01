Kyrgystani soms to Canadian dollars today

Convert KGS to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kgs
15.09 cad

1.000 KGS = 0.01509 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7821.3491.5190.91683.1643.6730.887
1 GBP1.27911.7251.9421.171106.3344.6961.133
1 CAD0.7410.5811.1260.67961.6372.7220.657
1 AUD0.6590.5150.88810.60354.7642.4180.584

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani som

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Canadian Dollar
1 KGS0.01509 CAD
5 KGS0.07544 CAD
10 KGS0.15088 CAD
20 KGS0.30176 CAD
50 KGS0.75439 CAD
100 KGS1.50879 CAD
250 KGS3.77198 CAD
500 KGS7.54395 CAD
1000 KGS15.08790 CAD
2000 KGS30.17580 CAD
5000 KGS75.43950 CAD
10000 KGS150.87900 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Kyrgystani Som
1 CAD66.27830 KGS
5 CAD331.39150 KGS
10 CAD662.78300 KGS
20 CAD1,325.56600 KGS
50 CAD3,313.91500 KGS
100 CAD6,627.83000 KGS
250 CAD16,569.57500 KGS
500 CAD33,139.15000 KGS
1000 CAD66,278.30000 KGS
2000 CAD132,556.60000 KGS
5000 CAD331,391.50000 KGS
10000 CAD662,783.00000 KGS