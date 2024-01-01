Kyrgystani soms to US dollars today

Convert KGS to USD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kgs
11.18 usd

1.000 KGS = 0.01118 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7821.3491.5190.91683.1413.6730.887
1 GBP1.27911.7251.9421.171106.2964.6951.134
1 CAD0.7410.5811.1260.67961.6212.7220.657
1 AUD0.6580.5150.88810.60354.7452.4180.584

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani som

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / US Dollar
1 KGS0.01118 USD
5 KGS0.05591 USD
10 KGS0.11182 USD
20 KGS0.22365 USD
50 KGS0.55912 USD
100 KGS1.11824 USD
250 KGS2.79560 USD
500 KGS5.59120 USD
1000 KGS11.18240 USD
2000 KGS22.36480 USD
5000 KGS55.91200 USD
10000 KGS111.82400 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Kyrgystani Som
1 USD89.42600 KGS
5 USD447.13000 KGS
10 USD894.26000 KGS
20 USD1,788.52000 KGS
50 USD4,471.30000 KGS
100 USD8,942.60000 KGS
250 USD22,356.50000 KGS
500 USD44,713.00000 KGS
1000 USD89,426.00000 KGS
2000 USD178,852.00000 KGS
5000 USD447,130.00000 KGS
10000 USD894,260.00000 KGS