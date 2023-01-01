5000 Kyrgystani soms to New Zealand dollars

Convert KGS to NZD at the real exchange rate

5,000 kgs
89.69 nzd

1.00000 KGS = 0.01794 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8625051.0973591.2081.464361.625580.94458518.7354
1 GBP1.1594111.2723105.7491.697821.884751.0951621.7224
1 USD0.911250.785978183.11661.334451.481370.8607517.0733
1 INR0.0109640.009456330.012031310.01605520.01782280.01035590.205414

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani soms

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / New Zealand Dollar
1 KGS0.01794 NZD
5 KGS0.08969 NZD
10 KGS0.17937 NZD
20 KGS0.35875 NZD
50 KGS0.89687 NZD
100 KGS1.79374 NZD
250 KGS4.48435 NZD
500 KGS8.96870 NZD
1000 KGS17.93740 NZD
2000 KGS35.87480 NZD
5000 KGS89.68700 NZD
10000 KGS179.37400 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Kyrgystani Som
1 NZD55.74940 KGS
5 NZD278.74700 KGS
10 NZD557.49400 KGS
20 NZD1114.98800 KGS
50 NZD2787.47000 KGS
100 NZD5574.94000 KGS
250 NZD13937.35000 KGS
500 NZD27874.70000 KGS
1000 NZD55749.40000 KGS
2000 NZD111498.80000 KGS
5000 NZD278747.00000 KGS
10000 NZD557494.00000 KGS