Kyrgystani soms to Polish zloty today

Convert KGS to PLN at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = zł0.04763 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:25
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KGS to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PLN
1 KGS to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04760.0476
Low0.04520.0446
Average0.04620.0459
Change4.18%2.33%
View full history

1 KGS to PLN stats

The performance of KGS to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0476 and a 30 day low of 0.0452. This means the 30 day average was 0.0462. The change for KGS to PLN was 4.18.

The performance of KGS to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0476 and a 90 day low of 0.0446. This means the 90 day average was 0.0459. The change for KGS to PLN was 2.33.

Track market ratesView KGS to PLN chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7741.3841.510.92884.0783.6730.867
1 GBP1.29211.7881.9511.199108.6174.7451.121
1 CAD0.7230.55911.0910.67160.7482.6540.627
1 AUD0.6620.5130.91710.61555.6812.4320.574

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani som

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Polish Zloty
1 KGS0.04763 PLN
5 KGS0.23815 PLN
10 KGS0.47630 PLN
20 KGS0.95259 PLN
50 KGS2.38148 PLN
100 KGS4.76296 PLN
250 KGS11.90740 PLN
500 KGS23.81480 PLN
1000 KGS47.62960 PLN
2000 KGS95.25920 PLN
5000 KGS238.14800 PLN
10000 KGS476.29600 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Kyrgystani Som
1 PLN20.99530 KGS
5 PLN104.97650 KGS
10 PLN209.95300 KGS
20 PLN419.90600 KGS
50 PLN1,049.76500 KGS
100 PLN2,099.53000 KGS
250 PLN5,248.82500 KGS
500 PLN10,497.65000 KGS
1000 PLN20,995.30000 KGS
2000 PLN41,990.60000 KGS
5000 PLN104,976.50000 KGS
10000 PLN209,953.00000 KGS