Kyrgystani soms to Polish zloty today

Convert KGS to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,000 kgs
44.16 pln

1.000 KGS = 0.04416 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.811.4741.6590.96818.228
1 GBP1.17111.279106.31.7251.9421.13421.338
1 USD0.9160.782183.1441.3491.5190.88716.69
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani som

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Polish Zloty
1 KGS0.04416 PLN
5 KGS0.22078 PLN
10 KGS0.44157 PLN
20 KGS0.88313 PLN
50 KGS2.20783 PLN
100 KGS4.41566 PLN
250 KGS11.03915 PLN
500 KGS22.07830 PLN
1000 KGS44.15660 PLN
2000 KGS88.31320 PLN
5000 KGS220.78300 PLN
10000 KGS441.56600 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Kyrgystani Som
1 PLN22.64670 KGS
5 PLN113.23350 KGS
10 PLN226.46700 KGS
20 PLN452.93400 KGS
50 PLN1,132.33500 KGS
100 PLN2,264.67000 KGS
250 PLN5,661.67500 KGS
500 PLN11,323.35000 KGS
1000 PLN22,646.70000 KGS
2000 PLN45,293.40000 KGS
5000 PLN113,233.50000 KGS
10000 PLN226,467.00000 KGS