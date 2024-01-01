Kyrgystani soms to CFP francs today

Convert KGS to XPF at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = ₣1.297 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:33
KGS to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

XPF
1 KGS to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.29691.3105
Low1.27171.2577
Average1.28161.2799
Change1.12%0.22%
1 KGS to XPF stats

The performance of KGS to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2969 and a 30 day low of 1.2717. This means the 30 day average was 1.2816. The change for KGS to XPF was 1.12.

The performance of KGS to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3105 and a 90 day low of 1.2577. This means the 90 day average was 1.2799. The change for KGS to XPF was 0.22.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7741.3841.510.92984.0753.6730.867
1 GBP1.29211.7881.9511.199108.5874.7441.12
1 CAD0.7220.55911.0910.67160.7412.6540.627
1 AUD0.6620.5130.91710.61555.672.4320.574

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / CFP Franc
1 KGS1.29689 XPF
5 KGS6.48445 XPF
10 KGS12.96890 XPF
20 KGS25.93780 XPF
50 KGS64.84450 XPF
100 KGS129.68900 XPF
250 KGS324.22250 XPF
500 KGS648.44500 XPF
1000 KGS1,296.89000 XPF
2000 KGS2,593.78000 XPF
5000 KGS6,484.45000 XPF
10000 KGS12,968.90000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Kyrgystani Som
1 XPF0.77107 KGS
5 XPF3.85537 KGS
10 XPF7.71074 KGS
20 XPF15.42148 KGS
50 XPF38.55370 KGS
100 XPF77.10740 KGS
250 XPF192.76850 KGS
500 XPF385.53700 KGS
1000 XPF771.07400 KGS
2000 XPF1,542.14800 KGS
5000 XPF3,855.37000 KGS
10000 XPF7,710.74000 KGS