1 thousand CFP francs to Kyrgystani soms

Convert XPF to KGS at the real exchange rate

1000 xpf
817.53 kgs

1.00000 XPF = 0.81753 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.3278518.59390.9129583.04850.7840371.486881.33505
1 SGD0.753097114.0030.6875462.54360.5904561.119761.00542
1 ZAR0.05378120.071413210.04909944.466440.04216640.07996590.0718004
1 EUR1.095351.4544620.3668190.96720.8587451.628651.46235

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Kyrgystani Som
1 XPF0.81753 KGS
5 XPF4.08765 KGS
10 XPF8.17531 KGS
20 XPF16.35062 KGS
50 XPF40.87655 KGS
100 XPF81.75310 KGS
250 XPF204.38275 KGS
500 XPF408.76550 KGS
1000 XPF817.53100 KGS
2000 XPF1635.06200 KGS
5000 XPF4087.65500 KGS
10000 XPF8175.31000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / CFP Franc
1 KGS1.22320 XPF
5 KGS6.11600 XPF
10 KGS12.23200 XPF
20 KGS24.46400 XPF
50 KGS61.16000 XPF
100 KGS122.32000 XPF
250 KGS305.80000 XPF
500 KGS611.60000 XPF
1000 KGS1223.20000 XPF
2000 KGS2446.40000 XPF
5000 KGS6116.00000 XPF
10000 KGS12232.00000 XPF