Kyrgystani Som (KGS)

Currency name

Kyrgystani Som

Лв

KGS exchange rates

 USD GBP CAD AUD EUR INR AED CHF
From KGS0.01185 0.00925 0.01644 0.01820 0.01086 0.99290 0.04352 0.01016
To KGS84.40000 108.07400 60.83980 54.95710 92.08460 1.00715 22.97850 98.37980

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Kyrgystani som Exchange Rates