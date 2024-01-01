Kyrgystani Som (KGS)

Currency name

Kyrgystani Som

Лв

KGS exchange rates

 USD GBP CAD AUD EUR INR AED CHF
From KGS0.01118 0.00879 0.01518 0.01712 0.01029 0.92842 0.04107 0.00994
To KGS89.42600 113.77200 65.88760 58.39960 97.20160 1.07710 24.35050 100.62000

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Kyrgystani som Exchange Rates