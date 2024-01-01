Kyrgystani soms to Mexican pesos today

Convert KGS to MXN at the real exchange rate

1,000 kgs
186.62 mxn

1.000 KGS = 0.1866 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7821.3491.5190.91683.1533.6730.887
1 GBP1.27911.7251.9421.171106.3114.6951.133
1 CAD0.7410.5811.1260.67961.6292.7220.657
1 AUD0.6590.5150.88810.60354.7562.4180.584

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani som

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Mexican Peso
1 KGS0.18662 MXN
5 KGS0.93309 MXN
10 KGS1.86618 MXN
20 KGS3.73236 MXN
50 KGS9.33090 MXN
100 KGS18.66180 MXN
250 KGS46.65450 MXN
500 KGS93.30900 MXN
1000 KGS186.61800 MXN
2000 KGS373.23600 MXN
5000 KGS933.09000 MXN
10000 KGS1,866.18000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Kyrgystani Som
1 MXN5.35854 KGS
5 MXN26.79270 KGS
10 MXN53.58540 KGS
20 MXN107.17080 KGS
50 MXN267.92700 KGS
100 MXN535.85400 KGS
250 MXN1,339.63500 KGS
500 MXN2,679.27000 KGS
1000 MXN5,358.54000 KGS
2000 MXN10,717.08000 KGS
5000 MXN26,792.70000 KGS
10000 MXN53,585.40000 KGS