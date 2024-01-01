Kyrgystani soms to Armenian drams today

Convert KGS to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kgs
4,445.83 amd

1.000 KGS = 4.446 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7821.3491.5190.91683.1583.6730.886
1 GBP1.27911.7251.9421.171106.3224.6961.133
1 CAD0.7410.5811.1260.67961.6372.7220.657
1 AUD0.6580.5150.88810.60354.7562.4180.584

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani som

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Armenian Dram
1 KGS4.44583 AMD
5 KGS22.22915 AMD
10 KGS44.45830 AMD
20 KGS88.91660 AMD
50 KGS222.29150 AMD
100 KGS444.58300 AMD
250 KGS1,111.45750 AMD
500 KGS2,222.91500 AMD
1000 KGS4,445.83000 AMD
2000 KGS8,891.66000 AMD
5000 KGS22,229.15000 AMD
10000 KGS44,458.30000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Kyrgystani Som
1 AMD0.22493 KGS
5 AMD1.12465 KGS
10 AMD2.24930 KGS
20 AMD4.49860 KGS
50 AMD11.24650 KGS
100 AMD22.49300 KGS
250 AMD56.23250 KGS
500 AMD112.46500 KGS
1000 AMD224.93000 KGS
2000 AMD449.86000 KGS
5000 AMD1,124.65000 KGS
10000 AMD2,249.30000 KGS