500 Armenian drams to Kyrgystani soms

Convert AMD to KGS at the real exchange rate

500 amd
110.76 kgs

1.00000 AMD = 0.22151 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:43
How to convert Armenian drams to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Kyrgystani Som
1 AMD0.22151 KGS
5 AMD1.10756 KGS
10 AMD2.21511 KGS
20 AMD4.43022 KGS
50 AMD11.07555 KGS
100 AMD22.15110 KGS
250 AMD55.37775 KGS
500 AMD110.75550 KGS
1000 AMD221.51100 KGS
2000 AMD443.02200 KGS
5000 AMD1107.55500 KGS
10000 AMD2215.11000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Armenian Dram
1 KGS4.51445 AMD
5 KGS22.57225 AMD
10 KGS45.14450 AMD
20 KGS90.28900 AMD
50 KGS225.72250 AMD
100 KGS451.44500 AMD
250 KGS1128.61250 AMD
500 KGS2257.22500 AMD
1000 KGS4514.45000 AMD
2000 KGS9028.90000 AMD
5000 KGS22572.25000 AMD
10000 KGS45144.50000 AMD