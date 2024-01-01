Convert KGS to AMD at the real exchange rate

Kyrgystani soms to Armenian drams today

1,000 kgs
4,483.54 amd

Лв1.000 KGS = ֏4.484 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KGS to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.48354.4835
Low4.41534.3547
Average4.44734.4062
Change1.47%2.10%
View full history

1 KGS to AMD stats

The performance of KGS to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.4835 and a 30 day low of 4.4153. This means the 30 day average was 4.4473. The change for KGS to AMD was 1.47.

The performance of KGS to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.4835 and a 90 day low of 4.3547. This means the 90 day average was 4.4062. The change for KGS to AMD was 2.10.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7911.3681.4990.93383.3623.6730.899
1 GBP1.26511.731.8961.18105.4114.6451.136
1 CAD0.7310.57811.0960.68260.9412.6850.657
1 AUD0.6670.5270.91210.62355.6022.450.599

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani som

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Armenian Dram
1 KGS4,48354 AMD
5 KGS22,41770 AMD
10 KGS44,83540 AMD
20 KGS89,67080 AMD
50 KGS224,17700 AMD
100 KGS448,35400 AMD
250 KGS1.120,88500 AMD
500 KGS2.241,77000 AMD
1000 KGS4.483,54000 AMD
2000 KGS8.967,08000 AMD
5000 KGS22.417,70000 AMD
10000 KGS44.835,40000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Kyrgystani Som
1 AMD0,22304 KGS
5 AMD1,11519 KGS
10 AMD2,23038 KGS
20 AMD4,46076 KGS
50 AMD11,15190 KGS
100 AMD22,30380 KGS
250 AMD55,75950 KGS
500 AMD111,51900 KGS
1000 AMD223,03800 KGS
2000 AMD446,07600 KGS
5000 AMD1.115,19000 KGS
10000 AMD2.230,38000 KGS