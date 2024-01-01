Kyrgystani soms to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert KGS to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 kgs
52.97 myr

1.000 KGS = 0.05297 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.8281.4741.6590.96818.229
1 GBP1.17111.279106.3111.7251.9421.13321.336
1 USD0.9160.782183.1531.3491.5190.88716.689
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani som

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Malaysian Ringgit
1 KGS0.05297 MYR
5 KGS0.26486 MYR
10 KGS0.52971 MYR
20 KGS1.05942 MYR
50 KGS2.64856 MYR
100 KGS5.29712 MYR
250 KGS13.24280 MYR
500 KGS26.48560 MYR
1000 KGS52.97120 MYR
2000 KGS105.94240 MYR
5000 KGS264.85600 MYR
10000 KGS529.71200 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Kyrgystani Som
1 MYR18.87820 KGS
5 MYR94.39100 KGS
10 MYR188.78200 KGS
20 MYR377.56400 KGS
50 MYR943.91000 KGS
100 MYR1,887.82000 KGS
250 MYR4,719.55000 KGS
500 MYR9,439.10000 KGS
1000 MYR18,878.20000 KGS
2000 MYR37,756.40000 KGS
5000 MYR94,391.00000 KGS
10000 MYR188,782.00000 KGS