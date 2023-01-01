20 Malaysian ringgits to Kyrgystani soms

Convert MYR to KGS at the real exchange rate

20 myr
381.78 kgs

1.00000 MYR = 19.08910 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Kyrgystani Som
1 MYR19.08910 KGS
5 MYR95.44550 KGS
10 MYR190.89100 KGS
20 MYR381.78200 KGS
50 MYR954.45500 KGS
100 MYR1908.91000 KGS
250 MYR4772.27500 KGS
500 MYR9544.55000 KGS
1000 MYR19089.10000 KGS
2000 MYR38178.20000 KGS
5000 MYR95445.50000 KGS
10000 MYR190891.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Malaysian Ringgit
1 KGS0.05239 MYR
5 KGS0.26193 MYR
10 KGS0.52386 MYR
20 KGS1.04772 MYR
50 KGS2.61930 MYR
100 KGS5.23860 MYR
250 KGS13.09650 MYR
500 KGS26.19300 MYR
1000 KGS52.38600 MYR
2000 KGS104.77200 MYR
5000 KGS261.93000 MYR
10000 KGS523.86000 MYR