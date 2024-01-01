Kyrgystani soms to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert KGS to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 kgs
5,037.96 kzt

1.000 KGS = 5.038 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:40
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.8391.4741.6580.96818.228
1 GBP1.17111.279106.3331.7251.9411.13321.338
1 USD0.9160.782183.171.3491.5180.88716.69
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 KGS5.03796 KZT
5 KGS25.18980 KZT
10 KGS50.37960 KZT
20 KGS100.75920 KZT
50 KGS251.89800 KZT
100 KGS503.79600 KZT
250 KGS1,259.49000 KZT
500 KGS2,518.98000 KZT
1000 KGS5,037.96000 KZT
2000 KGS10,075.92000 KZT
5000 KGS25,189.80000 KZT
10000 KGS50,379.60000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Kyrgystani Som
1 KZT0.19849 KGS
5 KZT0.99247 KGS
10 KZT1.98493 KGS
20 KZT3.96986 KGS
50 KZT9.92465 KGS
100 KZT19.84930 KGS
250 KZT49.62325 KGS
500 KZT99.24650 KGS
1000 KZT198.49300 KGS
2000 KZT396.98600 KGS
5000 KZT992.46500 KGS
10000 KZT1,984.93000 KGS