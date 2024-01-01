Kyrgystani soms to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert KGS to KZT at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = ₸5.712 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:22
KGS to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KZT
1 KGS to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.80965.8096
Low5.64645.5555
Average5.71765.6682
Change-0.01%2.13%
1 KGS to KZT stats

The performance of KGS to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.8096 and a 30 day low of 5.6464. This means the 30 day average was 5.7176. The change for KGS to KZT was -0.01.

The performance of KGS to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.8096 and a 90 day low of 5.5555. This means the 90 day average was 5.6682. The change for KGS to KZT was 2.13.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7741.3841.510.92884.083.6730.867
1 GBP1.29211.7881.951.199108.6354.7461.12
1 CAD0.7230.55911.0910.67160.7492.6540.627
1 AUD0.6620.5130.91710.61555.6992.4330.575

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 KGS5.71183 KZT
5 KGS28.55915 KZT
10 KGS57.11830 KZT
20 KGS114.23660 KZT
50 KGS285.59150 KZT
100 KGS571.18300 KZT
250 KGS1,427.95750 KZT
500 KGS2,855.91500 KZT
1000 KGS5,711.83000 KZT
2000 KGS11,423.66000 KZT
5000 KGS28,559.15000 KZT
10000 KGS57,118.30000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Kyrgystani Som
1 KZT0.17508 KGS
5 KZT0.87538 KGS
10 KZT1.75075 KGS
20 KZT3.50150 KGS
50 KZT8.75375 KGS
100 KZT17.50750 KGS
250 KZT43.76875 KGS
500 KZT87.53750 KGS
1000 KZT175.07500 KGS
2000 KZT350.15000 KGS
5000 KZT875.37500 KGS
10000 KZT1,750.75000 KGS