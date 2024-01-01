1 Kazakhstani tenge to Kyrgystani soms

Convert KZT to KGS at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = Лв0.1748 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:29
KZT to KGS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KGS
1 KZT to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17710.1800
Low0.17210.1721
Average0.17490.1764
Change-0.51%-1.93%
1 KZT to KGS stats

The performance of KZT to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1771 and a 30 day low of 0.1721. This means the 30 day average was 0.1749. The change for KZT to KGS was -0.51.

The performance of KZT to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1800 and a 90 day low of 0.1721. This means the 90 day average was 0.1764. The change for KZT to KGS was -1.93.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.3217.7740.9270.7741.6631.504
1 CAD0.72310.95512.8560.670.561.2031.088
1 SGD0.7571.047113.4620.7020.5861.2591.139
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0440.0940.085

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to KGS rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Kyrgystani Som
1 KZT0.17480 KGS
5 KZT0.87399 KGS
10 KZT1.74797 KGS
20 KZT3.49594 KGS
50 KZT8.73985 KGS
100 KZT17.47970 KGS
250 KZT43.69925 KGS
500 KZT87.39850 KGS
1000 KZT174.79700 KGS
2000 KZT349.59400 KGS
5000 KZT873.98500 KGS
10000 KZT1,747.97000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 KGS5.72091 KZT
5 KGS28.60455 KZT
10 KGS57.20910 KZT
20 KGS114.41820 KZT
50 KGS286.04550 KZT
100 KGS572.09100 KZT
250 KGS1,430.22750 KZT
500 KGS2,860.45500 KZT
1000 KGS5,720.91000 KZT
2000 KGS11,441.82000 KZT
5000 KGS28,604.55000 KZT
10000 KGS57,209.10000 KZT