250 Kyrgystani soms to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert KGS to KZT at the real exchange rate

250 kgs
1285.28 kzt

1.00000 KGS = 5.14111 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7859161.33421.480380.9112583.11463.67250.86055
1 GBP1.272411.697641.883641.15953105.7554.672891.09498
1 CAD0.7495130.58905411.109570.68302162.29552.752590.644993
1 AUD0.67550.5308870.90125210.61557456.14392.480770.581302

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani soms

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 KGS5.14111 KZT
5 KGS25.70555 KZT
10 KGS51.41110 KZT
20 KGS102.82220 KZT
50 KGS257.05550 KZT
100 KGS514.11100 KZT
250 KGS1285.27750 KZT
500 KGS2570.55500 KZT
1000 KGS5141.11000 KZT
2000 KGS10282.22000 KZT
5000 KGS25705.55000 KZT
10000 KGS51411.10000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Kyrgystani Som
1 KZT0.19451 KGS
5 KZT0.97255 KGS
10 KZT1.94510 KGS
20 KZT3.89020 KGS
50 KZT9.72550 KGS
100 KZT19.45100 KGS
250 KZT48.62750 KGS
500 KZT97.25500 KGS
1000 KZT194.51000 KGS
2000 KZT389.02000 KGS
5000 KZT972.55000 KGS
10000 KZT1945.10000 KGS