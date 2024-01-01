Kyrgystani soms to Nigerian nairas today

Convert KGS to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 kgs
16,947.40 ngn

1.000 KGS = 16.95 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7821.3491.5190.91683.1533.6730.887
1 GBP1.27911.7251.9421.171106.3114.6951.133
1 CAD0.7410.5811.1260.67961.6292.7220.657
1 AUD0.6590.5150.88810.60354.7562.4180.584

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani som

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Nigerian Naira
1 KGS16.94740 NGN
5 KGS84.73700 NGN
10 KGS169.47400 NGN
20 KGS338.94800 NGN
50 KGS847.37000 NGN
100 KGS1,694.74000 NGN
250 KGS4,236.85000 NGN
500 KGS8,473.70000 NGN
1000 KGS16,947.40000 NGN
2000 KGS33,894.80000 NGN
5000 KGS84,737.00000 NGN
10000 KGS169,474.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Kyrgystani Som
1 NGN0.05901 KGS
5 NGN0.29503 KGS
10 NGN0.59006 KGS
20 NGN1.18012 KGS
50 NGN2.95030 KGS
100 NGN5.90060 KGS
250 NGN14.75150 KGS
500 NGN29.50300 KGS
1000 NGN59.00600 KGS
2000 NGN118.01200 KGS
5000 NGN295.03000 KGS
10000 NGN590.06000 KGS