Kyrgystani soms to Hungarian forints today

Convert KGS to HUF at the real exchange rate

1,000 kgs
4,033 huf

1.000 KGS = 4.033 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:26
How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Hungarian Forint
1 KGS4.03274 HUF
5 KGS20.16370 HUF
10 KGS40.32740 HUF
20 KGS80.65480 HUF
50 KGS201.63700 HUF
100 KGS403.27400 HUF
250 KGS1,008.18500 HUF
500 KGS2,016.37000 HUF
1000 KGS4,032.74000 HUF
2000 KGS8,065.48000 HUF
5000 KGS20,163.70000 HUF
10000 KGS40,327.40000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Kyrgystani Som
2000 HUF495.94000 KGS
5000 HUF1,239.85000 KGS
10000 HUF2,479.70000 KGS
15000 HUF3,719.55000 KGS
20000 HUF4,959.40000 KGS
30000 HUF7,439.10000 KGS
40000 HUF9,918.80000 KGS
50000 HUF12,398.50000 KGS
60000 HUF14,878.20000 KGS
100000 HUF24,797.00000 KGS
150000 HUF37,195.50000 KGS
200000 HUF49,594.00000 KGS