Kyrgystani soms to Hungarian forints today

Convert KGS to HUF at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = Ft4.415 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:15
KGS to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

HUF
1 KGS to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.41544.4154
Low4.18894.1153
Average4.30014.2429
Change4.47%3.62%
1 KGS to HUF stats

The performance of KGS to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.4154 and a 30 day low of 4.1889. This means the 30 day average was 4.3001. The change for KGS to HUF was 4.47.

The performance of KGS to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.4154 and a 90 day low of 4.1153. This means the 90 day average was 4.2429. The change for KGS to HUF was 3.62.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7741.3841.510.92884.0823.6730.867
1 GBP1.29211.7881.951.199108.6384.7461.12
1 CAD0.7230.55911.0910.67160.7512.6540.627
1 AUD0.6620.5130.91710.61555.72.4330.574

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Hungarian Forint
1 KGS4.41539 HUF
5 KGS22.07695 HUF
10 KGS44.15390 HUF
20 KGS88.30780 HUF
50 KGS220.76950 HUF
100 KGS441.53900 HUF
250 KGS1,103.84750 HUF
500 KGS2,207.69500 HUF
1000 KGS4,415.39000 HUF
2000 KGS8,830.78000 HUF
5000 KGS22,076.95000 HUF
10000 KGS44,153.90000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Kyrgystani Som
2000 HUF452.96000 KGS
5000 HUF1,132.40000 KGS
10000 HUF2,264.80000 KGS
15000 HUF3,397.20000 KGS
20000 HUF4,529.60000 KGS
30000 HUF6,794.40000 KGS
40000 HUF9,059.20000 KGS
50000 HUF11,324.00000 KGS
60000 HUF13,588.80000 KGS
100000 HUF22,648.00000 KGS
150000 HUF33,972.00000 KGS
200000 HUF45,296.00000 KGS